IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Cricket Score Live: The second T20I between India and Australia promises an exciting contest as both teams aim to seize the series lead after the opener was washed out in Canberra. With the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka on the horizon, this series serves as vital preparation for both sides. India, under Suryakumar Yadav, will look to showcase their depth, with Abhishek Sharma and the skipper himself expected to play key roles in the batting lineup. Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, continue to back their fearless approach, with Travis Head posing a major threat to India’s bowlers. Josh Hazlewood’s disciplined pace attack will also be crucial as both teams look to strike the right balance before the World Cup.
2:42 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Another one bites the dust
Axar Patel departed after an unfortunate run-out. Harshit Rana comes out to bat ahead of Shivam Dube.
2:41 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
WICKET!! Hazlewood is running through the Indian line-up
Tilak Varma departs now and India are in a hole now. Top edge and Josh Inglis takes a good catch. Hazlewood has his third. India are losing the plot here - 33/4.
2:32 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
WICKET!! Suryakumar Yadav departs
Josh Hazlewood is running riot and the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has departed. An edge and Hazlewood has his man, who is in the middle of a hostile spell.
2:22 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
WICKET! Another one bites the dust
Sanju Samson has been trapped plumb in front by Nathan Ellis and even though he reviews, he looked out from the get-go. Samson departs for just 2 and India have lost a couple of wickets early.
2:02 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
GONEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
Josh Hazlewood got the better of Shubman Gill. The vice-captain departs for five runs off 10 balls. India lose their first wicket. 20/1
1:54 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Just a single
Just a single in the first over. A DRS appeal saved Shubman Gill on the very first ball, while in the third, the ball struck his head, which caused a momentary break,
1:49 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Gill survives!
Shubman Gill survives a close shave on the very first ball of the game! A brilliant delivery by Josh Hazlewood, but a DRS call by Gill helps him survive.
1:45 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Openers out in the middle!
Shubman GIll and Abhishek Sharma are out in the middle, all set to kick off the innings. India hoping for clear skies and a good start to the game here.
1:37 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Gill-Abhishek spell trouble for Aussies?
The opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill could be a big problem for Australia, as India prepare to bat in the first innings, the hosts will look for quick and early breakthroughs in the game, as both Gill and Abhishek possess the ability to take the game away from them right from the get go.
1:23 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Stat attack!
Mitchell Marsh has now won 19 tosses in T20Is and has opted to chase in each of the 19 instances!
1:20 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
India Playing XI:
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
1:19 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Australia playing XI:
Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
1:17 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Toss update
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in Melbourne.
1:11 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Sides hope for clear skies
Both India and Australia will hope that the weather will be clear in the second T20I of the series. Despite the weather expected to play spoilsport, there has been no sign of it so far, and both sides will hope for continuation of the same.
12:57 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Weather update
Well, even though the rain is expected to play spoilsport in Melbourne, there's no sign of it so far. Toss is set to take place in 18 minutes.
12:51 PM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India and Australia from Melbourne Cricket Ground. The first encounter was called off due to rain as both teams now eye first win of the series.
