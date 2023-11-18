India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch World Cup Final for free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins in Ahmedabad on November 18, 2023

India and Australia clash in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19. Both teams are facing each other in the final of the tournament after 20 years and are expected to produce a thriller after stellar performances in this edition.

Australia are eyeing their sixth ODI World Cup title having last triumphed in 2015. They started their 2023 campaign with big defeats against India and South Africa but quickly recovered to make a stunning comeback. Pat Cumins-led side won the remaining seven group matches and beat South Africa in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, the tournament hosts India are enjoying their best-ever World Cup campaign with 10 wins in 10 games and all came with dominant results. They registered the highest-ever total in the semifinal to beat New Zealand by 70 runs where Virat Kohli famously scored his 50th ODI century and Mohammed Shami bagged record seven wickets.

India and Australia have played each other 13 times in ODI World Cup history where the Men in Blue have recorded only five wins. But Rohit Sharma's side has an impressive head-to-head record against Australia in recent encounters and enters the final as favourites.

When and where to watch India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Final live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The final of the 2023 edition is set to get underway from 2:00 PM IST in Ahmedabad but there is a closing ceremony scheduled from 12:30 PM which is available for the fans watching on digital screens. The India vs Australia World Cup final free live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar application and premium users can enjoy highest highest-quality streaming on both Webstire and the app.

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the World Cup 2023 and the final will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports HD Hindi, Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

