Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch World Cup Final for free on TV and streaming?

India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch World Cup Final for free on TV and streaming?

IND vs AUS Final Live Streaming Details: High-flying India clash against the mighty Australian side in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmeabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans can enjoy the live streaming for free on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2023 22:49 IST
Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins in Ahmedabad on November 18,
Image Source : ICC Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins in Ahmedabad on November 18, 2023

India and Australia clash in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19. Both teams are facing each other in the final of the tournament after 20 years and are expected to produce a thriller after stellar performances in this edition.

Australia are eyeing their sixth ODI World Cup title having last triumphed in 2015. They started their 2023 campaign with big defeats against India and South Africa but quickly recovered to make a stunning comeback. Pat Cumins-led side won the remaining seven group matches and beat South Africa in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, the tournament hosts India are enjoying their best-ever World Cup campaign with 10 wins in 10 games and all came with dominant results. They registered the highest-ever total in the semifinal to beat New Zealand by 70 runs where Virat Kohli famously scored his 50th ODI century and Mohammed Shami bagged record seven wickets.

India and Australia have played each other 13 times in ODI World Cup history where the Men in Blue have recorded only five wins. But Rohit Sharma's side has an impressive head-to-head record against Australia in recent encounters and enters the final as favourites.

When and where to watch India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Final live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The final of the 2023 edition is set to get underway from 2:00 PM IST in Ahmedabad but there is a closing ceremony scheduled from 12:30 PM which is available for the fans watching on digital screens. The India vs Australia World Cup final free live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar application and premium users can enjoy highest highest-quality streaming on both Webstire and the app.

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the World Cup 2023 and the final will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports HD Hindi,  Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

Related Stories
Nothing more satisfying than hearing crowd go silent: Cummins on facing 'one-sided' fans in final

Nothing more satisfying than hearing crowd go silent: Cummins on facing 'one-sided' fans in final

Rohit Sharma highlights India's attacking brand of cricket and role clarity ahead of World Cup final

Rohit Sharma highlights India's attacking brand of cricket and role clarity ahead of World Cup final

World Cup Final Preview: India's invincibility awaits stern Australian test at Ahmedabad's Coliseum

World Cup Final Preview: India's invincibility awaits stern Australian test at Ahmedabad's Coliseum

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News