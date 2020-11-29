Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Hosts opt to bat first against unchanged Men in Blue

Image Source : @ICC Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 2nd ODI

LIVE Cricket Score India vs Australia 2nd ODI: AUS win toss, opt to bat

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 on indiatvnews.com. Virat Kohli 's Men in Blue suffered a heavy 66-run defeat in the series opener, their first international game since February and their first ODI game in over 300 days. Lack of a sixth-bowling option hurt India immensely on a day when Jasprit Bumrh and Yuzvendra Chahal went for over seven and eight an over respectively. With the series on the line, India aim to find balance take the contest to the decider.

08:52 IST: So here is the playing XI for the two sides...

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

08:50 IST: India skipper Virat Kohli: Bit rusty in the first game, no excuses. After the 30 over mark, the bodies started to stiffen up. The second half was very encouraging. We can take a lot of positives from that. We are playing the same XI.

08:47 IST: Australia captain Aaron Finch: We are going to bat. Stoinis is out, a little bit of niggle. Moises Henriques replaces him. It's the overs he can give us. The wicket can get slower as the game goes on.

08:45 IST: TOSS TIME: Australia win toss and have opted to bat first again.

08:42 IST: Hello and welcome back for the 2nd ODI. Will India make any changes to their XI after the 66-run defeat?

Brief Preview: There was no Rohit Sharma on Friday. India had opened with a new pair. But it was the bowling that hurt India the most amid the absence of a sixth option. Skipper Virat Kohli even rued the absence while pointing out the presence of two all-rounders in Australia's XI. With limited resources in hand, India aim to find the right balance and keep the series alive. [FULL PREVIEW]