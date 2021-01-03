AUS vs IND: Happy for Natarajan but he may not be 'immediately successful' in Tests: TN head coach

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES With India struggling with injuries to their fast bowlers, he has got a chance of playing T20Is, ODIs and has now received a call-up to the Test squad.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Friday announced pace bowler T Natarajan as replacement of Umesh Yadav in the India squad for the last two Test matches against Australia to be played in Sydney and Brisbane.

The head coach of Tamil Nadu, Diwakar Vasu said that while he is happy for Natarajan, the pacer cannot expect instant success in the longest format of the game and needs to learn the art of bowling in Test cricket.

“See, I am very happy for him and want him to play Tests and wishing him success. But I am not saying he is going to be immediately successful. He has to learn and I am sure he is a quick learner. We have to see if he is ready for Test cricket. It will depend on how he grabs the opportunity (if it comes),” Tamil Nadu head coach Diwakar Vasu told The Indian Express.

“He needs to swing the ball. He needs to bowl a more consistent line. He also needs to cut the ball (off the seam). Test cricket is not easy. Not many of these slower balls and yorkers are going to be effective as far as Test cricket is concerned. And I don’t think that at his pace (around 130kph), bouncers could be a (wicket-taking) option. I think (if he plays), he needs to bowl up, work on his swing, work on his angles. That would be a better option for him.”

Natarajan took 16 wickets in 16 matches in the 2020 season and the left-arm pacer was picked as a net bowler for the tour of Australia on the back of his IPL performances. However, with India struggling with injuries to their fast bowlers, he has got a chance of playing T20Is, ODIs and has now received a call-up to the Test squad.

“Somebody who is making his Test debut, who is not express and who doesn’t swing the ball (much); you cannot expect him to be the strike bowler. There are other strike bowlers. He can be used as a bowler who comes in and bowls, and takes a couple of wickets," said Vasu.

“He (Natarajan) is a very good trier and I’m sure that working with (Bharat) Arun (India’s bowling coach), he will learn quickly. As a left-arm seamer, he has that natural angle (the ball that slants across the right-hander) and with the red ball, he could bring the ball in also. But it’s a learning process for him."