India vs Australia A Live: Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill score fifties on Day Two

Image Source : BCCI Shubman Gill raises his bat after scoring fifty in Sydney on Saturday.

Shubman Gill makes a strong claim for India vs Australia first pink-ball Test in Adelaide with a 78-ball 65 against Australia A on Day 2 of the warm-up game in Sydney.

His flawless knock was followed by a gritty half-century by Mayank Agarwal, who took 91 balls to reach the mark as India stretched their first innings lead over 200 runs.

The duo together stitched 104 runs for the second wicket after Prithvi Shaw once again failed as an opener with just three runs to his name early in the morning. Shaw was removed by Mark Steketee early in the morning with just four runs on the board.

While opener Agarwal took his time to adjust to the conditions, Gill seemed at home with 10 boundaries in his quickfire 50; showing excellent class and technique during his stay at the crease which ended minutes before the tea break.

Gill fell to wrist-spinner Mitchell Swepson soon after India crossed the 100-mark.

Agarwal, feeling at ease after seeing off initial danger, kept the scoreboard moving post-lunch with Test specialist Hanuma Vihari at the other end.

Agarwal shot four boundaries and two sixes in his 120-ball 61 and added 53 runs for the third wicket with Vihari before falling to pacer Jack Wildermuth after a rash shot making. By the time Agarwal departed in the second session of the day, India has 161/3 runs on the board with Hanuma and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.