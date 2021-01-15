AUS vs IND 4th Test: T Natarajan becomes India's 300th Test player; Washington Sundar also makes debut

Friday, January 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
Natarajan has become the 300th Test player for India as he makes his maiden appearance in the whites for the country in Brisbane.

January 15, 2021
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI

Team India announced its playing XI during the toss for the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, handing Test debuts to two players - T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Unlike the previous three Tests where the playing XIs were announced a day before the scheduled start, India waited for the toss to confirm their XI in the Brisbane Test.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour had said that this was done due to the increasing number of injuries in the Indian squad ahead of the game.

There are as many as four changes in the Indian side for the game, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari missing out from the final game of the series.

Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Mayank Agarwal replace the four cricketers.

Team India suffered a number of setbacks due to injuries throughout the series. The side has already sustained the absences of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul due to injuries. In addition, skipper Virat Kohli also remained unavailable after the first Test with paternity leave.

However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side made an inspiration comeback after the tough loss in the first Test, as the team beat the hosts by 8 wickets in the second Test in Melbourne, before putting out a herculean batting display to hold the Aussies to a draw in Sydney.

Natarajan has become the 300th Test player for India as he makes his maiden appearance in the whites for the country in Brisbane. Sundar becomes the 301st player to represent India in Tests.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1. 

