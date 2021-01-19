AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 5: Was Pujara offering a shot? Fans torn over DRS ruling on batsman

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2021 6:47 IST
cheteshwar pujara, cheteshwar pujara india, india vs australia, ind vs aus, ind vs aus 2021, ind vs
Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU

The fans were at loggerheads early on the final day of the Brisbane Test over a DRS ruling on Cheteshwar Pujara. The Indian batsman, who came to bat after Rohit Sharma was dismissed within the first hour of the day, saw a review against him from Nathan Lyon.

While Pujara did step out to play a defensive stroke, the third umpire deemed that the batsman didn't offer a shot. As the point of impact was outside the off-stump, the decision meant that the ball-tracker did come into play to determine whether Pujara was out.

Even as Pujara was eventually adjudged not out, many fans complained why the DRS deemed Pujara as not offering any shot.

Watch:

Here's how fans reacted:

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Pujara needs to be more careful, as he could be given out the next time.

The Indian batsman kept the bat behind his pads, which was the reason behind 3rd umpire making the decision to go ahead with the ball tracker.

