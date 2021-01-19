AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 5: Was Pujara offering a shot? Fans torn over DRS ruling on batsman

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU The fans were torn over the DRS ruling on Cheteshwar Pujara during the final day of the Brisbane Test.

The fans were at loggerheads early on the final day of the Brisbane Test over a DRS ruling on Cheteshwar Pujara. The Indian batsman, who came to bat after Rohit Sharma was dismissed within the first hour of the day, saw a review against him from Nathan Lyon.

While Pujara did step out to play a defensive stroke, the third umpire deemed that the batsman didn't offer a shot. As the point of impact was outside the off-stump, the decision meant that the ball-tracker did come into play to determine whether Pujara was out.

Even as Pujara was eventually adjudged not out, many fans complained why the DRS deemed Pujara as not offering any shot.

Watch:

Here's how fans reacted:

How is it not offered any shot? — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

How is it no shot. He’s gone to defend it and missed it. Garbage. — Kyle Armstrong (@Guts_Army) January 19, 2021

Hiding your bat behind your pad is clearly offering a shot these days. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/o0Qffr4si7 — Pickles (@swollenpickles) January 19, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Pujara needs to be more careful, as he could be given out the next time.

How close was that on the projection???? 😱 Pujara ought to be careful, for the umpire has also seen it....and might be more keen to it giving it OUT next time. Stepping out and not offering a shot vs Lyon....tricky today. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2021

The Indian batsman kept the bat behind his pads, which was the reason behind 3rd umpire making the decision to go ahead with the ball tracker.