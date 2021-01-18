AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 4: Rishabh Pant times his jump to perfection to dismiss Australia captain Tim Paine

Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant took a brilliant catch to dismiss Australian captain Tim Paine on Day 4 of the Brisbane Test.

Team India made a strong comeback in the Brisbane Test on Day 3, and their good run continued on the next day as the side continued to inflict regular setbacks to the Australian batting order in their second innings.

Mohammed Siraj's double-strike in the 30th over, where he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade, triggered a regular flow of wickets for Australia. Minutes before the Tea break, Australia also lost captain Tim Paine, courtesy of a brilliant catch from Rishabh Pant.

Paine failed to adjust to the invariable bounce offered on the pitch, as he couldn't react in time to the short-pitched delivery. Pant, however, timed his jump to perfection to send the Aussie captain back to pavilion.

Earlier, Australia ended the second session of 243/7, taking a 280-run lead in the second innings. India were bowled out on 336 in the first innings, making an incredible recovery from 186/6, thanks to Shardul Thakur (67) and Washington Sundar's (62) 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

India need a win or a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.