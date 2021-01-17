AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 3: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur break Indian partnership record in Brisbane

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur have gone past the Indian record for the seventh-wicket partnership at The Gabba.

Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, who is batting for the first time in the longest format of the game, broke the Indian partnership record for seventh wicket at The Gabba in Brisbane. The duo broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar's record at the venue, who had added 58 runs for the seventh wicket in 1991.

The duo had been impressive and has already put the highest partnership for India in the ongoing Test in Brisbane. The Indian team looked in trouble after losing key wickets in quick intervals, coming down to 186/6 soon after the beginning of the second session.

However, Sundar showed immense composure to steer the Indian innings out of immediate trouble, while Shardul Thakur showed an aggressive intent early on, before putting on a gritty shift alongside the lefthanded batsman.

Throughout the partnership, Sundar also displayed crafty cricketing shots.

Here's a list of highest partnership for seventh-wicket by Indian pairs at the Gabba:

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur (2021) - 67* Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar (1991) - 58 MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin (2014) - 57 Manoj Prabhakar and Ravi Shastri (1991) - 49 ML Jaisimha and Bapu Nadkarni (1968) - 44

Earlier, Australia were bowled out on 369 in the first innings. Thakur and Sundar were among the top wicket-takers in the innings alongside T Natarajan. The trio took three-wickets each.