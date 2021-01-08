AUS vs IND, 3rd Test: Shubman Gill becomes youngest Indian to post 50+ score in Australia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill scored his maiden half-century in Test cricket, and also became the youngest Indian to post a 50+ score in Australia.

Shubman Gill on Friday became the youngest Indian to post a 50+ score in a Test in Australia. The Indian batsman scored his maiden fifty in Tests in the third Test in Sydney.

Gill scored enormous grit and patience to reach his fifty, taking 100 balls to reach the figure. However, he was dismissed on the very next ball, as he chased the delivery outside off and found an outside-edge.

Overall, Gill is the fourth-youngest Indian cricketer to score a fifty outside Asia.

Here's a list of the youngest Indians to score a 50+ score outside the Asian subcontinent.

Ravi Shastri - in England, 1982 (20y, 44d) Madhav Apte - in West Indies, 1952/53 (20y, 108d) Prithvi Shaw - in New Zealand, 2019/20 (20y, 112d) Shubman Gill - in Australia, 2020/21 (21y, 122d)

Earlier, Gill and Rohit Sharma added 70 runs for the first-wicket partnership, after Australia posted 338 in the first innings of the Sydney Test. Steve Smith made an impressive return to form for the hosts as he scored 131, and was dismissed for the final wicket.

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/62 in his 18 overs. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini picked two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj scalped one. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, however, went wicket-less in the 24 overs he bowled and conceded 74 runs.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.