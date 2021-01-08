AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to hit 100 sixes against Australia across all formats

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES As Rohit Sharma charged down the track to hit Nathan Lyon for a six, he reached a new milestone in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma became the first player in the history of international cricket to hit 100 sixes against Australia across all formats of the game. He achieved the feat during the second day of the 3rd Test in Sydney.

Rohit stepped out to hit Nathan Lyon for a six in the 16th over of the match, hence becoming the first to reach the milestone.

The Indian batsman already held the record for most sixes against Australia in international cricket.

Watch the six:

Here's a list of players with most sixes against Australia:

100 - Rohit Sharma* 63 - Eoin Morgan 61 - Brendon McCullum 60 - Sachin Tendulkar 60 - MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma is making a comeback to the Indian team after facing time on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. The Mumbai batsman sustained the injury during the IPL 2020 and missed the limited-overs leg, as well as the first-two Tests in the ongoing tour of Australia.

He underwent recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out on 338 after batting first in Sydney. The Indian openers, Rohit and Shubman Gill gave the visitors a steady start, posting the first stand of 50+ runs for India in the series.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.