IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: Steve Smith's blinder ends KL Rahul's long, hard grind; India 6 wickets down

The Indian team still trails Australia by a massive margin of 285 runs. With just four wickets in the bag, India still have a very long way to go to even avoid the follow-on. Jadeja has gotten his eyes in, can this duo take India beyond that magical number?
Steve Smith redemption time! Smith, who dropped a sitter to give Rahul a life at the start of the day, has taken a blinder with extraordinary anticipation of Rahul's cut shot off Nathan Lyon. Rahul is distraught, he doesn't want to leave. It could have been an all-timer century from Rahul by an Indian batter on Australian shores but it wasn't to be. India lose their sixth wicket.
The play resumes at the Gabba at 6:55 AM IST and both Rahul and Jadeja would want to continue on the good work they have put in so far.
The first rain-break of the day is here. It feels like a passing shower as one side outside the ground seems bright so the stoppage shouldn't be long. Keep the tabs, we should be back soon.
It shouldn't be celebrated but India have crossed 100 and the trail is also under 340 now. Rahul is fighting hard for India and Ravindra Jadeja has joined him for a little period of solid fight.
KL Rahul has been the most solid Indian batter through this Border-Gavaskar Trophy and he has now notched up his second half-century of the series and looks million dollars at the moment. India need him to continue this for the longest.
It may not be Rahul but Cummins finally has his man. This has been one top spell by skipper Pat Cummins at the start of the fourth day's play. He kept challenging both Rahul and Rohit in that uncertainty channel and has now induced an outside edge from his opposite number. Rohit departs for another low score and India have lost half their side.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middle, Australian skipper Pat Cummins has the ball in the hand and he will start... What??? Steve Smith has shelled a sitter at second slip and Rahul gets a life on the first ball of the day. Wow! What luck for Rahul...
Well, the forecast was absolutely atrocious for cricket till about 18 hours ago but has improved considerably overnight. It is sunny to start with. There are couple of isolated showers predicted but we should get a lot of cricket comparatively and let's hope it stays that way.
If it rains, it only helps India. India would gladly take a washout and four points from the clash and happily go into the Boxing Day Test with series squared 1-1. However, being in such a commanding position, Australia won't take anything less than a win and hence will need the weather gods to be a little lenient to allow them enough time to take 16 wickets and if possible bat again too.
Have Indian batters forgot what Test match batting means or have they really become this handicapped against quality seam bowling in helpful conditions or basically every kind of bowling? The wounds of New Zealand series are still fresh. Whether it was Shubman Gill z Rishabh Pant or Virat Kohli's love affair with chasing wide deliveries, no one seemed to be interested in staying in the middle and India suffered majorly because of it. Can the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja show some steel and resilience?
It almost seemed like rain was playing and cricket was interrupting the weather. An annoying day's play saw just 33.1 overs being bowled. Yes, the match did move a little further but Australia will be ruing the proceedings, especially after they took over 16 overs to score 40 runs. India are still 394 runs behind and have already lost four wickets. Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia from Gabba, Brisbane-
