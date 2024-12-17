Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
  IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: Steve Smith's blinder ends KL Rahul's long, hard grind; India 6 wickets down
Live now

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: Steve Smith's blinder ends KL Rahul's long, hard grind; India 6 wickets down

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Rain has had more game time than the players so far in three days so far at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia have the upper hand currently but will need the weather gods' mercy to be able to eke out a win as the Test is increasingly inching towards a draw.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 2:57 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 8:11 IST
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : BCCI/GETTY/INDIA TV IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith's blinder ends KL Rahul's long, hard grind; India 6 wickets down

India vs Australia Live Updates: Day 3 of the ongoing Gabba Test felt like it came out of a farcical comedy of the old days where the audience and the actors both feel like fools and have no control over the proceedings. Yes, the Test match moved forward but was snail-paced and it never looked like either team was in a hurry. Australia are in control but would have loved for the game to have moved ahead a bit more going into the fourth day. However, nevertheless, it all depends on how the weather holds as there were as many as seven rain delays and every interruption would have pricked Australia like a sword went through their gut. India need to show fight and Australia a bit more of what they have done in the last couple of days to save the match from being drawn. Follow all the live updates from the fourth day of the IND vs AUS third Test from the Gabba- 

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 17, 2024 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: India still trail by over 280; need Jaddu, Reddy to dig in

    The Indian team still trails Australia by a massive margin of 285 runs. With just four wickets in the bag, India still have a very long way to go to even avoid the follow-on. Jadeja has gotten his eyes in, can this duo take India beyond that magical number?

  • Dec 17, 2024 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul departs, Australia get BIGGG WICKET!

    Steve Smith redemption time! Smith, who dropped a sitter to give Rahul a life at the start of the day, has taken a blinder with extraordinary anticipation of Rahul's cut shot off Nathan Lyon. Rahul is distraught, he doesn't want to leave. It could have been an all-timer century from Rahul by an Indian batter on Australian shores but it wasn't to be. India lose their sixth wicket.

  • Dec 17, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can these two take India beyond 200?

  • Dec 17, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: Play resumes, India need this partnership to continue for a long time

    The play resumes at the Gabba at 6:55 AM IST and both Rahul and Jadeja would want to continue on the good work they have put in so far. 

  • Dec 17, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: Rain halts play

    The first rain-break of the day is here. It feels like a passing shower as one side outside the ground seems bright so the stoppage shouldn't be long. Keep the tabs, we should be back soon.

  • Dec 17, 2024 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: India cross 100

    It shouldn't be celebrated but India have crossed 100 and the trail is also under 340 now. Rahul is fighting hard for India and Ravindra Jadeja has joined him for a little period of solid fight.

  • Dec 17, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul gets to his fifty

    KL Rahul has been the most solid Indian batter through this Border-Gavaskar Trophy and he has now notched up his second half-century of the series and looks million dollars at the moment. India need him to continue this for the longest. 

  • Dec 17, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: WICKET!! Rohit's dismal form continues

    It may not be Rahul but Cummins finally has his man. This has been one top spell by skipper Pat Cummins at the start of the fourth day's play. He kept challenging both Rahul and Rohit in that uncertainty channel and has now induced an outside edge from his opposite number. Rohit departs for another low score and India have lost half their side.

  • Dec 17, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go! Rahul and Rohit are in the middle

    KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middle, Australian skipper Pat Cummins has the ball in the hand and he will start... What??? Steve Smith has shelled a sitter at second slip and Rahul gets a life on the first ball of the day. Wow! What luck for Rahul...

  • Dec 17, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    What's the weather like in Brisbane for Day 4?

    Well, the forecast was absolutely atrocious for cricket till about 18 hours ago but has improved considerably overnight. It is sunny to start with. There are couple of isolated showers predicted but we should get a lot of cricket comparatively and let's hope it stays that way.

  • Dec 17, 2024 2:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia hope for a clearer weather

    If it rains, it only helps India. India would gladly take a washout and four points from the clash and happily go into the Boxing Day Test with series squared 1-1. However, being in such a commanding position, Australia won't take anything less than a win and hence will need the weather gods to be a little lenient to allow them enough time to take 16 wickets and if possible bat again too.

    ..

  • Dec 17, 2024 2:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Techniques go for a toss for Indian batters yet again

    Have Indian batters forgot what Test match batting means or have they really become this handicapped against quality seam bowling in helpful conditions or basically every kind of bowling? The wounds of New Zealand series are still fresh. Whether it was Shubman Gill z Rishabh Pant or Virat Kohli's love affair with chasing wide deliveries, no one seemed to be interested in staying in the middle and India suffered majorly because of it. Can the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja show some steel and resilience?

  • Dec 17, 2024 2:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rain, rain and India's misery - is some hope left?

    It almost seemed like rain was playing and cricket was interrupting the weather. An annoying day's play saw just 33.1 overs being bowled. Yes, the match did move a little further but Australia will be ruing the proceedings, especially after they took over 16 overs to score 40 runs. India are still 394 runs behind and have already lost four wickets. Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia from Gabba, Brisbane-

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

