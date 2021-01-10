AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 4: Vihari, Rohit drop catches off Bumrah's bowling; pacer buries face in dismay

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER Jasprit Bumrah remained out of luck as Hanuma Vihari and Rohit Sharma dropped regulation catches off his bowling on Day 4 of Sydney Test.

The luck didn't seem to favour Jasprit Bumrah at all during the Day 4 of the Sydney Test against Australia on Sunday. On the very second delivery of the day, Hanuma Vihari dropped a regulation catch off Bumrah's bowling at square leg.

In the second session, Bumrah found a thick edge off Australia captain Tim Paine's bat, but Rohit Sharma failed to hold on to the ball at first slip. The bowler couldn't help but bury his face in disappointment, as a couple of similar edges through the over saw the Australian captain scoring 10 runs off the over.

Watch the drop from Hanuma Vihari:

Second ball of the day, and Vihari puts down Labuschagne 😬 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tFLkUIsPTq — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2021

In the 75th over, Rohit Sharma dropped the catch at slip.

The fans on Twitter noticed Jasprit Bumrah's disappointment at the dropped catches, and tweeted in support of the bowler.

Feel for Bumrah, bowling his heart out in a day 4 pitch which offering nothing at SCG but fielders dropping some of them easy catches and he never shows any emotions to them. pic.twitter.com/w6UBFlu5OQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2021

I laugh from outside when going gets tough, so you don't cry. #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/vLyMZ6Cltg — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 10, 2021

Feel for Bumrah! fielders are dropping some of the easiest catches. This man always has a smile on his face, but this might be frustrating for him. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tEBliTyDMG — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) January 10, 2021

Australia are in command in the third Test in Sydney after taking a 94-run lead in the first innings. The innings from Marnus Labsuchagne (73), and Steve Smith (81) aided Australia to a dominating position in the first two sessions of Day 4.

By the time of publishing, Australia had taken a lead of 364 runs in the first innings.