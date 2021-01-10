AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 4: Vihari, Rohit drop catches off Bumrah's bowling; pacer buries face in dismay

Sunday, January 10, 2021
     
Jasprit Bumrah remained out of luck as Hanuma Vihari and Rohit Sharma dropped regulation catches off his bowling on Day 4 of Sydney Test.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 10, 2021 9:14 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER

The luck didn't seem to favour Jasprit Bumrah at all during the Day 4 of the Sydney Test against Australia on Sunday. On the very second delivery of the day, Hanuma Vihari dropped a regulation catch off Bumrah's bowling at square leg.

In the second session, Bumrah found a thick edge off Australia captain Tim Paine's bat, but Rohit Sharma failed to hold on to the ball at first slip. The bowler couldn't help but bury his face in disappointment, as a couple of similar edges through the over saw the Australian captain scoring 10 runs off the over.

Watch the drop from Hanuma Vihari:

In the 75th over, Rohit Sharma dropped the catch at slip.

The fans on Twitter noticed Jasprit Bumrah's disappointment at the dropped catches, and tweeted in support of the bowler.

Australia are in command in the third Test in Sydney after taking a 94-run lead in the first innings. The innings from Marnus Labsuchagne (73), and Steve Smith (81) aided Australia to a dominating position in the first two sessions of Day 4.

By the time of publishing, Australia had taken a lead of 364 runs in the first innings.

