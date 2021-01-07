Watch: Mohammed Siraj breaks down in tears during national anthem in Sydney Test

Image Source : TWITTER/WASIMJAFFER14 The right-arm pacer struck early for team India on the first day of the Test, as he removed the dangerous David Warner, who is making a comeback to the side after an injury lay-off.

Mohammed Siraj found it hard to suppress his emotions as the Indian national anthem played ahead of the side's Test against Australia on Thursday. Siraj, who lost his father in November last year, is playing in his maiden Test series, making his debut in the previous match in Melbourne.

The fast bowler enjoyed an impressive debut in the whites, taking five wickets throughout the game.

During the national anthem, Siraj broke down to tears.

The right-arm pacer struck early for team India on the first day of the Test, as he removed the dangerous David Warner, who is making a comeback to the side after an injury lay-off.

Siraj dismissed Warner on five as he forced an edge off the left-handed batsman towards second slip, where Cheteshwar Pujara took a brilliant catch.

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and opted to bat in the Sydney Test. The series is poised for an exciting finish after both sides have won a match each. While the hosts defeated India by 8 wickets in the first Test in Adelaide, India registered a victory with same scoreline in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

India are without the services of Virat Kohli (paternity leave), Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul (injuries) in the third Test. Rohit Sharma, however, made a return to the playing XI for the game in Sydney.