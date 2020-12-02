AUS vs IND 3rd ODI Live: Virat Kohli finishes year without ODI century for first time since 2008

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed on 63 in his final ODI innings of the year, finishing 2020 without a century in the fifty-over format.

Indian captain Virat Kohli finished the year 2020 without an ODI century, as he was dismissed on 63 in his final innings in the format for the year. This is the first time Kohli failed to reach the three-figure mark in ODIs in a year since 2008, when he made his debut for the side.

Kohli played 9 ODIs in 2020, scoring five half-centuries. While four of them came against Australia, he scored another against New Zealand in February.

With the highest score of 89 (which he reached twice; both against Australia), Kohli ended the year with 431 runs in 9 ODIs, at an average of 47.88.

Kohli played six ODIs (against Australia and New Zealand) before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to international cricket across the globe. He made a return to international action late in November with the tour to Australia. He scored two half-centuries in three games.

In his final ODI match of the year, Kohli looked set to play a long innings for the side but succumbed to a fuller length delivery from Josh Hazlewood, as he edged the ball for an easy catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Earlier in the innings, Kohli reached the 12,000-run mark in ODIs, becoming the only sixth batsman in the history of the game to reach the figure. He also became the fastest to reach the figure, breaking batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record.

While Sachin Tendulkar reached 12,000 runs in his 300th innings, Kohli took only 242 innings to reach the figure.

India have already lost the three-match ODI series against Australia and are aiming to avoid a clean sweep in the final ODI in Canberra.