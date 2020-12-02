AUS vs IND 3rd ODI Live: Twitter hails Virat Kohli as he becomes sixth batsman to 12,000 ODI runs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli became the sixth batsman to reach the 12,000-run mark in ODIs.

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs, breaking a record held by legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli reached the milestone during the third and final match against Australia here.

Kohli, who needed 23 runs for the landmark coming into the match, touched the figure in his 242nd innings when he took a single off Sean Abbott in the 13th over of the India innings.

In comparison, it took Tendulkar 300 games to get there.

The 32-year-old Indian captain was playing in his 251st ODI and averages close to 60 in the format with 43 hundreds and 59 half centuries.

He made his debut in 2008.

Kohli has also played 86 Tests and 82 T20Is in which he has scored 7,240 and 2,794 runs respectively. Recently, he became the ninth Indian cricketer to make 250 ODI appearances. He has scored more than 221,000 international runs across formats till now.

