AUS vs IND T20Is: Virat Kohli eyes Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma's records in shortest format

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli could go past Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

After a 2-1 loss in the ODI series against Australia, team India will aim to make a strong comeback in the T20I series, which begins on November 4. The first of the three-match series will take place in Canberra.

While Kohli scored five half-centuries in nine ODIs in this year, the Indian captain ended the year 2020 without a century for the first time since 2008. However, he also achieved a record-breaking feat in the final ODI of the series, as he reached the 12,000-run mark in the fifty-over format.

He became the fastest to reach the figure (in 242 innings), breaking batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record (300 innings).

As India prepares for the T20I series, Virat Kohli is eyeing another record-breaking streak.

50.93: Babar Azam currently has the highest average in T20Is. Virat Kohli marginally follows him at the second spot with an average of 50.80. If the Indian captain scores 59 or more runs in the first T20I, he will go past the Pakistan skipper to have the highest average in T20Is.

25: Rohit Sharma has scored the most number of 50+ in T20Is. However, if Virat Kohli scores two scores above fifty in the three-match series, he will go past India's limited-overs vice-captain to make yet another record. Rohit is currently undergoing recovery from a hamstring injury and is expected to return to the Indian team for the Test series against Australia.

2,794: Virat Kohli needs 206 runs to become the first batsman to reach the 3000-run mark in T20Is. The Indian captain is currently the highest run-scorer in the shortest format, and is closely followed by Rohit Sharma at the second spot (2773 runs).