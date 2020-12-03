AUS vs IND: Sunil Gavaskar wants Indian batsman to return to opening role for T20I series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES While Mayank Agarwal opened the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the first two ODIs, Shubman Gill replaced the right-handed batsman in the final match of the series.

Team India may have lost the three-match ODI series against Australia, but the side showed promise in the final match of the series. India defeated Australia by 13 runs in Canberra on Wednesday, riding an all-round show from the batsmen and bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian XI, took the wicket of Cameron Green, and former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that Yadav should retain his place in the side for the first T20I against Australia, which takes place on Friday.

“Kuldeep showed good rhythm. He bowled after long time. I think at least for the first T20 International, he can be tried out and see how it goes,” Gavaskar told India Today.

"(If) Hardik will bowl a couple of overs in the T20 format, that will ease the load on other bowlers and also create more options for Kohli,” Gavaskar further said.

Pandya bowled four overs during the second ODI of the series, conceding 24 runs and taking the key wicket of Steve Smith, who scored a century in the game.

However, Pandya revealed on Wednesday during the mid-innings break that he felt soreness in his back after bowling in the second match.

Gavaskar also opined on India's opening combination, and said that KL Rahul should make a return to top-2 in the Indian batting lineup. Rahul opened for India in the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year, and ended as the series'top-scorer (224 runs in five innings).

“For me, KL Rahul, who scored nearly 700 runs in IPL and Shikhar Dhawan, who has of late looked most comfortable in T20 format should open the innings followed by Virat Kohli," said Gavaskar.

“If they stay till 14th or 15th over, then Hardik Pandya comes in at number four or if two wickets go in Powerplay, then Shreyas Iyer.”