Watch: Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw dismissed on duck in Australia A vs India A warm-up match

It was a poor start in whites for India's young opening duo, as both Gill and Shaw were dismissed for ducks.

New Delhi Published on: December 06, 2020 9:47 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

It was a poor start in whites for India's young opening duo, as both Gill and Shaw were dismissed on a duck.

It was a disappointing outing for India's young opening duo in the first warm-up match for the Test series, as both Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw registered ducks against Australia A.

Ajinkya Rahane is leading India A in the first warm-up game in Sydney.

Gill was dismissed on the very first delivery of his innings, as he got an inside-edge deflected off his thigh-ped, as the ball sailed up in the air for an easy catch to the second slip.

Prithvi Shaw's lack of foot movement came back to haunt him, as he chased a wide outside-off delivery, but found a thick outside-edge. He was caught by the wicketkeeper.

Watch the dismissals:

India A's woes continued after a poor start as no partnership could sustain for longer duration. At tea, India A were struggling at 128/6 in 53 overs. While Ajinkya Rahane held one end (45*)., he continued to lose partners on the other.

Cheteshwar Pujara showed some resolve as he scored a half-century (54), but his dismissal triggered a collapse as Wriddhiman Saha (0) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5) were dismissed cheaply.

Earlier, Hanuma Vihari, who also looked solid during his time at the crease, was dismissed on 15.

Rishabh Pant is the only player on the bench for the first warm-up match. 

