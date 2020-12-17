Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st Test: Live Updates from Adelaide

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st Test: Follow ball-by-ball of IND vs AUS Day/Night Test from Adelaide on indiatvnews.com.

Team India returns to the longest format of the game after more than nine months as they take on the mighty Aussies in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide from Thursday. This will be India's first Day/Night Test on foreign soil, having played only one five-day match under lights (against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019). The Virat Kohli -led side will be aiming to defend their Border-Gavaskar trophy, as they defeated Australia 2-1 on their previous tour Down Under.

Brief Preview: A peerless Virat Kohli and his "fearless" India would look to unleash their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in 'pink of health' ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting here on Thursday. Even in 2020, there couldn't have been a more appropriate catch-line for a series where Kohli's magnificence meets its match in Steve Smith's manic consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara's doggedness challenged by a much younger Marnus Labuschagne, ready to show the world that he isn't a one-season wonder. All this would be under lights at the Adelaide Oval. [FULL PREVIEW]