Watch: Virat Kohli takes a blinder to dismiss debutant Cameron Green on Day 2

Indian captain Virat Kohli made a superhuman effort to dismiss Australian batsman Cameron Green during the Day 2 of the first Test in Adelaide. On a day when the Indian fielders were facing significant criticism for dropped catches, Kohli took an absolute blinder to cut-short Green's innings.

The dismissal took place in the 41st over of the Australian innings, as Green's wicket meant that half the Aussie side is now back in the pavilion.

Green played a pull shot on a relatively short-pitched delivery from Ashwin, and Kohli, who was standing at midwicket, dived to his right to take an incredible catch.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Prithvi Shaw dropped Marnus Labuschagne early in his innings, while Wriddhiman Saha also missed a chance to dismiss the batsman as he fell short to take a diving catch behind the wickets.

Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar had later criticised the Indian fielders for being too sloppy on the field. "All I can think of is the Indians are in a Christmas mood. Giving their Christmas gifts a week early," Gavaskar was heard saying soon after Labuschagne was dropped while batting at 22 runs by Shaw off Bumrah.

Green's wicket was Ravichandran Ashwin's third of the innings. The off-spinner troubled the Australian batsmen throughout the game and had dismissed Steve Smith and Travis Head earlier.

India were bowled out on 244 in the first innings, with Kohli top-scoring for the side (74).