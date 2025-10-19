Live India vs Australia 1st ODI live score: Australia opt to bowl first, India to bat in Perth India vs Australia 1st ODI live score: The much-awaited ODI series between India and Australia gets underway today in Perth with all the focus on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Can the superstar duo score runs on their comeback? Will India excel under new captain Shubman Gill? Follow for live updates

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live score: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in focus as India are playing the ODIs for the first time since March 2025. Shubman Gill will lead the men in blue, but it goes without saying that the spotlight is on the superstar duo. As for Australia, they will miss some of their key players, including Pat Cummins who is injured, even as their ODI team is under transition with the retirements of several key players. Who will come up trumps today? Will India start the series on a high or will it be the Aussies dominating the start of their home season? Follow for all the live updates:

