India vs Australia 1st ODI live score: The much-awaited ODI series between India and Australia gets underway today in Perth with all the focus on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Can the superstar duo score runs on their comeback? Will India excel under new captain Shubman Gill? Follow for live updates

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live score: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in focus as India are playing the ODIs for the first time since March 2025. Shubman Gill will lead the men in blue, but it goes without saying that the spotlight is on the superstar duo. As for Australia, they will miss some of their key players, including Pat Cummins who is injured, even as their ODI team is under transition with the retirements of several key players. Who will come up trumps today? Will India start the series on a high or will it be the Aussies dominating the start of their home season? Follow for all the live updates:

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update!!

    Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first!!!

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Virat Kohli is back at the same venue where he scored his last Test ton!!

    Yes, Virat Kohli is back to playing at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where he scored his final Test century before announcing his Test retirement earlier this year. Will he do it again today? Let's see. Toss at 8:30 coming up!!

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    BREAKING: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes his ODI debut!!

    Nitish Kumar Reddy is making his ODI debut today. Rohit Sharma gave him his cap ,and the all-rounder got a bit emotional after Rohit's speech there!!

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Gloomy weather in Perth!!

    It has been gloomy in Perth, but for now, the rain has relented to a large extent. Both teams are training and warming up, show live visuals. Hopefully, the rain stays away as 40000 are expected to flock the Optus Stadium in Perth.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Raining in Perth!!

    Not a great update to start with!! But it has started to drizzle in Perth and the forecast is for some rain through the day today!! Will the toss be delayed? Let's wait and watch!!

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia! It is Diwali time in India and the fans will rejoice the fact that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also making a comeback after more than seven months. The superstar duo has retired from T20Is and Tests and are only active in the 50-over format and despite the World Cup being almost two years away, the Ro-Ko return has brought this ODI series into the spotlight more than ever. Match will start at 9 AM IST and the toss is scheduled to take place 8:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for more updates!!

