India vs Afghanistan Live telecast: When and where to watch IND vs AFG one-off Test on TV and streaming?

New Delhi:

India's focus shifts back to Test cricket this week as they host Afghanistan in a one-off match beginning on June 6. The fixture arrives just days after the conclusion of the IPL season, requiring several Indian players to quickly adapt from the demands of T20 cricket to the longer format. While the contest does not form part of the World Test Championship, it serves as an early checkpoint ahead of a packed schedule that includes future assignments against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia.

The match also provides another glimpse into the evolution of a side that has undergone significant changes over the past year. With several experienced names no longer part of the setup, the management has continued to invest in a younger core. Selection decisions for the Afghanistan Test are expected to reflect that approach, with opportunities likely to be extended rather than judged over a short period.

Notably, India view the encounter as more than an isolated fixture. It offers a chance to establish continuity in the longest format before a demanding stretch of international cricket. For the same reason, Sai Sudharsan is set to get a longer rope.

On the other hand, Afghanistan enter the contest with their own long-term objectives. The match will be the first under new head coach Richard Pybus, who has taken charge of a team seeking to strengthen its presence in Test cricket.

Although Afghanistan have made notable progress in limited-overs formats, their experience in the five-day game remains comparatively limited since obtaining Full Member status. The upcoming Test therefore represents another opportunity to gain exposure at the highest level and continue building their red-ball credentials.

IND vs AFG one-off Test broadcast details

Where to watch IND vs AFG on TV?

The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Fans can also watch it live on DD Sports.

How to watch IND vs AFG online?

The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be streamed live on JioStar.

IND vs AFG Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar

Also Read: