India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates

1:30 PM: Sanjay Manjrekar wants Suryakumar Yadav back in the team, provided the star batsman is fit

1:00 PM: Akash Chopra suggests two changes in India's line-up for their clash against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

India eye first win, face upbeat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inexplicable absence from the playing XI is in focus as India skipper Virat Kohli tries to figure the combination that can bring his team's floundering campaign back on track when it takes on a feisty Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India's run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.

Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.