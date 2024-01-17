India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs Afghanistan.

The third and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and Pakistan is just a few hours away from unfolding at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the hosts too are just inches short of scripting history. Having secured the series already, the Men in Blue are at the threshold of securing their ninth whitewash in a T20I series - a feat that will help them become the team to register the most whitewashes in T20I history.

Rohit and his men are currently levelled with Pakistan as the joint-first to record the most (8) whitewashes in the shortest format of the game.

The 3rd T20I of the ongoing bilateral series will be played on Wednesday (January 17) at a venue that hasn't really been a fortress for the hosts in T20Is. Team India have won three out of the seven matches that they have played at the ground and lost three.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

Widely considered a batting paradise, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a graveyard for bowlers. The ball tends to fly at the venue and the margin for error for the bowlers is as minimal as it could possibly get. Batters are likely to have a field day during the contest and the bowlers will have to be immaculate in terms of their line and length to stand a chance of salvaging their pride.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 17

Matches won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 137

Average second innings score: 132

Highest total scored: 202/6 by India vs England

Highest score chased: 194/3 by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded: 99 all out by SA-W vs NZ-W

Lowest total defended: 114/7 by SL-W vs SA-W



India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shubman Gill.

Afghanistan squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Rahmat Shah.