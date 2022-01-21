Follow us on Image Source : BCCI India U19 will take on Uganda U19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Having made it to the quarterfinals, the India U-19 side will take on Uganda in Match 22, Group B of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

When is the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between India U19 and Uganda U19 scheduled to take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, January 22.

Where will India U19 vs Uganda U19 22nd Match, Group B, ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match be played?

India U19 vs Uganda U19 will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

When does the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India U19 and Uganda U19 start?

The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

What time is India U19 and Uganda U19 toss?

The toss will happen at 6:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India U19 and Uganda U19?

The match between India U19 and Uganda U19 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 match between India U19 and Uganda U19 live?

The match between India U19 and Ireland U19 can be watched live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details In Other Countries

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean, the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.