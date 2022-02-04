ICC U19 World Cup 2022: From battling Covid-19 to remaining unbeaten - India U19's road to final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ ACC MEDIA File Photo of India U19 team

India's U19 setup is regarded as one of the best in the world and thus in every ICC Under 19 World Cup, the team is expected to outperform others. India's colts never fail to impress the fans with their performance in the mega event as this is the fourth consecutive WC final for the Boys in Blue. However, it was not a cakewalk for the Yash Dhull-led Indian team in this edition of the WC, as they were hit by Covid 19 just after their first game in the tournament. Fighting against the odds, India stormed into the final without dropping a game.

India vs South Africa - Vicky Ostwal spins India to victory

After getting bowled out for a below-par score of 232, India was expecting a magical spell from one of their bowlers. Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal raised his hand and bowled a super spell where he picked a five-wicket haul in his quota of 10 over by giving away just 28 runs. Ostwal was backed by all-rounder Raj Bawa, who bowls right-arm medium pace. Raj clinched a four-wicket haul to kick start India's campaign on high with a 45-run win over South Africa.

India vs Ireland - Harnoor Singh powers India to 174-run win

After winning the opening match Indian team received a major blow of the field as the team was hit by many Covid-19 cases ahead of the Ireland game. India's captain and vice-captain were among the list of positive players, yet the team manage to overpower Ireland, thanks to a brilliant batting display by Harnoor Singh well supported by Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

India vs Uganda - Record-breaking century by Raj Bawa helps India register 326-run win

India's regular captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, were still in quarantine as India geared up to play their third match of the WC. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa slammed centuries to guide India towards a big total. Raj's record-breaking 162 run knock in just 108 balls was the highlight of the match while stand-in captain Nishant Sindhu also claimed a four-wicket haul in the match in which India registered a 326-run win.

India vs Bangladesh - Ravi Kumar shines as India beat Bangladesh to enter semifinal

It was revenge time for India U19 as they were up against Bangladesh U19 - the team that thrashed Priyam Garg's side in the last edition of the WC. India's left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar removed Bangladesh's three top-order batsmen to reduce them to 14/3. The Tigers' somehow managed to reach past the 100 run mark and set a below-par target of 112 runs against in-form Indian batters. Ever after a brave show by Ripon Mondol, who picked a four-wicket haul, India stormed into the semifinal with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh.

India vs Australia - Yash Dhull plays captain's knock to guide India to final

From 37/2 to 241/3, a century by captain Yash Dhull and a 94-run knock by Shaik Rasheed powered India to a strong total of 290/5 in 50 overs.

India were not complacent as they knew that Australia has the never say die attitude. The bowlers were hitting the right spots from the word go. Ravi Kumar gave India a solid start and claimed two wickets haul while Vicky Ostwal was the peak of the bowlers as the picked three key wickets for India. Nishant Sindhu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Kaushal Tambe also chipped in with the ball. India managed to beat Australia by 96 runs to storm into the final of ICC U19 World Cup 2022.