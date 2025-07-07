India U19 vs England U19 Live: When and where to watch IND U19 vs ENG U19 5th youth ODI on TV and streaming? With India U19 all set to take on England U19 in the fifth youth ODI of the ongoing white ball series, let us have a look at where to watch, live broadcast and live streaming details of the upcoming game in Worcester.

WORCESTER:

The stage is set for the fifth youth ODI of the ongoing series between England U19 and India U19. Both sides will lock horns at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester, on July 7. It is worth noting that the ODI series has already been won by India U19, as the side defeated the hosts in the first, third, and fourth games of the series.

They will hope to further establish their dominance as the fifth game approaches. Notably, India U19 have been quite dominant throughout the series, losing just the second ODI. The last game between the two sides ended in a hefty loss for England U19.

Batting first, India U19 posted a total of 363 runs in the first innings after Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s and Vihaan Malhotra’s knocks of 143 and 129 runs, respectively. Posting 363 runs, India U19 managed to put in a good show with the ball, limiting England to a score of 308, and winning the game by 55 runs.

Both sides will be hoping to put in a good showing in the upcoming match, where India will look to maintain their dominance, and England will be hoping to improve.

Where to watch the fifth youth ODI between England U19 and India U19 in India?

The live telecast of the fifth youth ODI between England U19 and India U19 is not available in India. However, fans can live stream the game for free on the ECB’s (England and Wales Cricket Board) YouTube channel.

Squads

England U-19: Isaac Mohammed, Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Ben Mayes, Joseph Moores, Ralphie Albert, Rocky Flintoff, James Minto, Alexander Wade, Sebastian Morgan, Thomas Rew (c), Alex Green, Jack Home, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vc) (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.

Also Read: