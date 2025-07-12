India U19 vs England U19 Live: When and where to watch IND U19 vs ENG U19 1st youth Test on TV and streaming? With England U19 all set to host India U19 in a two-game Test series starting from July 12, let us have a look at the where to watch, live broadcast, and live streaming details of the upcoming first Test between the two sides.

Beckenham:

With the conclusion of the five-game youth ODI series between England U19 and India U19, both sides will next lock horns in the first youth Test of the ongoing series. It is worth noting that the two teams will face off at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, from July 12.

Interestingly, the recently concluded youth ODI series ended in disappointment for England U19. Hosting the young India team, England U19 went on to sustain defeats in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th ODIs of the series and registered victories in the 2nd and 5th ODIs.

Ending the ODI series on a positive note, England will hope to improve and figure out ways to tackle the in-form Indian team that has looked unstoppable at times throughout the series. Notably, England will be led by Thomas Rew for the Test series, whereas India will continue to be under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre, similar to the ODI series between the two sides. The two sides will be hoping to put in their best performance ahead of the first Test.

Where to watch the first youth Test between England U19 and India U19 in India?

The live telecast of the 1st youth Test between England U19 and India U19 is not available in India. However, fans can live stream the game for free on the Kent County Cricket Club's YouTube channel.

Squads

England U-19: Thomas Rew (captain), Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joseph Moores (wicket-keeper), Seb Morgan, Alex Wade

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak

Also Read: