India U19 etch name in history books, achieve huge red-ball feat as they hammer Australia U19 within 2 days

Mackay, Australia:

India U19 pulled off a brilliant performance against Australia U19, defeating them in the second youth test match between the two sides. The sides locked horns at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, from October 7 to 10, and the clash saw India registering a brilliant win, which was their sixth youth Test win against Australia, more than any team in history. England U19 sit in second place with five wins.

The hosts posted a total of 135 runs in the first innings of the game, with Alex Lee Young scoring 66 runs in 108 deliveries. However, the rest of the batters failed to put in a good show. Khilan Patel and Henil Patel were the highest wicket takers for India with three wickets each in the first innings.

Udhav Mohan took two wickets, with Deepesh Devendran striking once as well. Coming out to bat, India U19 did better than their opponents and amassed 171 runs in the first innings. Deepesh Devendran was the highest run getter with 28 runs to his name. Khilan and Henil Patel scored 26 and 22 runs, respectively, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi adding 20 runs on the board.

Brilliant all-round performance helped India U19 win the game

As for the second innings, Australia failed to get off to a good start with the bat in the second innings. Simon Budge and Zed Hollick departed for ducks each, with Alex Turner adding just 10 runs on the board. Alex Lee Young scored 38 runs and was the highest run getter as Australia posted a total of 116 runs, giving India a target of 81 runs to win the game.

Coming out to chase down the target, Vihaan Malhotra added 21 runs on the board with Vedant Trivedi going unbeaten on a score of 33 as India chased down the target, winning the game by seven wickets.

