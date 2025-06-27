India U19 cruise to six-wicket win over England U19 in dominant chase India U19 defeated England U19 by six wickets at the County Ground in Hove. Both batting and bowling units have produced a dominant performance to register the first win of the series.

Hove:

India Under-19 produced a commanding performance to register a six-wicket victory over England Under-19, chasing down a target of 175 in just 24 overs.

Electing to bowl first, India’s bowlers were clinical enough to dismiss England U19 for 174 in 42.2 overs. England’s innings started steadily, but they lost wickets at regular intervals, struggling to build any lasting partnerships. Opener BJ Dawkins made 18 before falling to Henil Patel, while Isaac Mohammed provided some resistance with a fluent 42 off 28 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Middle-order contributions came from captain Thomas Rew (5) and Rocky Flintoff, who top-scored with a patient 56 from 90 deliveries. However, the lower order faltered, and England were bowled out for 174. Kanishk Chouhan led the Indian bowling with figures of 3 for 20, while Mohamed Enaan and Henil picked up two wickets apiece. RS Ambrish also chipped in with two important scalps.

Comfortable chase for India U19

In response, India U19 made light work of the chase with an aggressive batting display. Vaibhav Suryavanshi laid the foundation with a blistering 48 off 19 balls, including nine fours and a six, setting the tone for the innings. Captain Ayush Mhatre added 21 before falling to Archie French, while Maulyarajsinh Chavda and Vihaan Malhotra struggled for a while, but were successful in keeping the scoreboard ticking.

The star of the chase, however, was wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu, who smashed an unbeaten 45 from just 34 deliveries, peppering the field with four boundaries and a six. He was well supported by Rahul Kumar, who finished with a rapid 17 off 25 balls, sealing the win with more than 25 overs to spare.

Despite James Minto and Ralphie Albert picking up a wicket each, England’s bowling lacked penetration and control, conceding 12 wides in the process.