India TV Sports Wrap on November 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of World Cup 2023 with an ankle injury as India have named Prasidh Krishna as his replacement. The Indian team is on a winning run in the tournament and face South Africa next. Notably, Pakistan are facing New Zealand in a virtual quarterfinal and Australia are up against England. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 4.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna called in

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of World Cup 2023. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him.

Pakistan face New Zealand in virtual quarterfinal

Pakistan are up against New Zealand in a crucial league phase clash in Bengaluru

Australia lock horns against England in second game of Saturday's doubleheader

Australia and England will have a crack at each other as the Aussies look to stay in competition for semis

Kane Williamson returns to New Zealand's team

Kane Williamson has made a return to the New Zealand side in the clash against Pakistan

Max Verstappen takes pole at Brazilian GP, Leclerc, Stroll on 2nd, 3rd

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took the first place at the Brazilian GP qualifying

Olympic bronze medalist Ronald Levy fails dope test

Bronze medallist and hurdler Ronald Levy has failed a dope test

Wrestlers hand 100 Gold medals to US at Pan American Games

US has received a major delight from its wrestlers as the grapplers have handed them 100 medals at Pan American Games

Novak Djokovic beats defending champion Holger Rune to cruise into Paris Masters semifinals

Serbian Tennis sensation Novak Djokovic completes his revenge against defending champion Holger Rune as he defeats him to reach into the semifinals of Paris Masters

Paris Saint-Germain down Montpellier 3-0 to move on top of French league

PSG have moved to the top of the French League after registering a 3-0 win over Montpellier

Takuma Asano's brace helps Bochum register first win of German league season

Japan's Takuma Asano scored two goals in Bochum's first win of the season in German league

