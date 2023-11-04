India TV Sports Wrap on November 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of World Cup 2023 with an ankle injury as India have named Prasidh Krishna as his replacement. The Indian team is on a winning run in the tournament and face South Africa next. Notably, Pakistan are facing New Zealand in a virtual quarterfinal and Australia are up against England. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 4.
Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna called in
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of World Cup 2023. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him.
Pakistan face New Zealand in virtual quarterfinal
Pakistan are up against New Zealand in a crucial league phase clash in Bengaluru
Australia lock horns against England in second game of Saturday's doubleheader
Australia and England will have a crack at each other as the Aussies look to stay in competition for semis
Kane Williamson returns to New Zealand's team
Kane Williamson has made a return to the New Zealand side in the clash against Pakistan
Max Verstappen takes pole at Brazilian GP, Leclerc, Stroll on 2nd, 3rd
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took the first place at the Brazilian GP qualifying
Olympic bronze medalist Ronald Levy fails dope test
Bronze medallist and hurdler Ronald Levy has failed a dope test
Wrestlers hand 100 Gold medals to US at Pan American Games
US has received a major delight from its wrestlers as the grapplers have handed them 100 medals at Pan American Games
Novak Djokovic beats defending champion Holger Rune to cruise into Paris Masters semifinals
Serbian Tennis sensation Novak Djokovic completes his revenge against defending champion Holger Rune as he defeats him to reach into the semifinals of Paris Masters
Paris Saint-Germain down Montpellier 3-0 to move on top of French league
PSG have moved to the top of the French League after registering a 3-0 win over Montpellier
Takuma Asano's brace helps Bochum register first win of German league season
Japan's Takuma Asano scored two goals in Bochum's first win of the season in German league