India TV Sports Wrap on November 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

New Zealand suffered their third loss in a row in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as South Africa handed them a colossal 190-run defeat. New Zealand still have the destiny in their own hands with two games left, however, they find themselves on a slippery slope now. On the other hand, India will take on Sri Lanka in the repeat of the 2011 World Cup final at Wankhded Stadium in Mumbai as they aim to seal the semi-final spot on Thursday, November 2. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

South Africa get one foot in the door, NZ starting to tail off with three losses in a row

South Africa achieved yet another convincing win with a monstrous margin of 190 runs, not for the first time in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as they stepped one foot in the semis with New Zealand suffering their third loss in a row.

World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa move to the top, New Zealand drop to fourth

South Africa with an extraordinary net run rate moved to the top of the points table with six wins in 7 matches while New Zealand had to pay a heavy price in terms of NRR and are now in fourth place below Australia on the table.

India take on Sri Lanka in their 7th match of the World Cup

Nostalgia galore as India take on Sri Lanka in a repeat of the 2011 World Cup final at the same venue, Wankede Stadium in Mumbai. The gulf in the current sides may be too much but it promises to be a fascinating encounter with India aiming to seal the semifinal spot.

Sachin Tendulkar's life-sized statue unveiled at Wankhede Stadium on the eve of India-Sri Lanka match

Sachin Tendulkar became the fourth Indian cricketer to have a life-sized statue after him as he was immortalised at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma worried about Mumbai's pollution, says he is worried about kids including his daughter

Indian captain Rohit Sharma mentioned that it is imperative that kids live without fear referring to Mumbai's deteriorating air quality. Rohit has been vocal about the pollution in the city since landing ahead of the game against Sri Lanka as MCA has issued a notice of no firecrackers at the venue on Thursday.

Bazball added to Collins dictionary, Marnus Labuschagne calls it garbage

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne didn't know how to respond when he got to know that 'Bazball' has been included in Collins dictionary described as "a test cricket style where the batting side aims to seize the initiative by playing in an exceptionally aggressive manner."

Matt Henry set to go for scans after hamstring pull as New Zealand's injury concerns mount

With three players already recovering from their respective injuries, pacer Matt Henry pulling his hamstring during the game against South Africa didn't help New Zealand's cause one bit. Henry is set to go for scans after the Pune game.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-finals: Assam, Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala and Vidarbha in action among others

Eight teams will fight for four spots in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-finals with Mumbai taking on Baroda, Assam up against Kerala, Delhi facing Vidarbha and Punjab against Uttar Pradesh.

Carabao Cup: Manchester United's title defence ends, Arsenal knocked out

Newcastle beat Manchester United 3-0 to end their League Cup title defence in Round 4 while West Ham United knocked out Arsenal

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of England game, returns home for personal reasons

Star Australian all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, has left India midway through World Cup 2023 for personal reasons and is set to miss the World Cup indefinitely.

Latest Cricket News