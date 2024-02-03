India TV Sports Wrap on February 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India are looking to set a sizeable first innings total while batting on day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test in Vizag against England. Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading India's charge with the willow in hand. On the other hand, four teams will be in action on Saturday in the Pro Kabaddi League as the race to qualify for the top six intensifies. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Yashasvi Jaiswal scales historic milestone

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest Indian to score a Test double century.

South Africa women bat first in 1st ODI against Australia

Australia have asked South Africa to post a score on the board after winning the toss at the Adelaide Oval.

Pakistan to face Bangladesh in Super Six

Pakistan will be up against Bangladesh in a Super Six fixture to decide the remaining semifinalist of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

England to lock horns with Zimbabwe in Super Six Group 2 fixture of U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

On Saturday, England will take the field against Zimbabwe at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

New Zealand to take on Ireland in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

New Zealand will play Ireland in a Super Six fixture of Group 1 on Saturday at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

MI Cape Town to cross swords with Paarl Royals in SA20

MI will host Royals in the 28th fixture of the ongoing SA20 in Cape Town.

Joburg Super Kings to battle with Durban's Super Giants

Super Kings will battle with Super Giants in the 29th fixture of the SA20 in Johannesburg.

Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi in 100th PKL fixture

Warriors defeated Delhi 45-38 in the 100th fixture of PKL season 10.

Haryana Steelers defeat Gujarat Giants in PKL

Steelers beat Giants 34-30 to win their 10th fixture of the season.

UP Yoddhas to meet U Mumba in PKL