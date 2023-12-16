India TV Sports Wrap on December 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The USA's biggest T20 competition, Major League Cricket (MLC), is set to return for its second season. The organisers of MLC have announced that the marquee tournament will get underway on July 4 (2024). On the other hand, India women have declared their second innings in the ongoing Test against England and are on the brink of a historic win. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

PCB signs hosting rights agreement of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed the hosting rights agreement of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai on Friday (December 15).

Rahul Dravid not to oversee India's ODI leg of South Africa tour

Head coach Rahul Dravid is reportedly not going to oversee India's ODI leg of South Africa. The team will most likely be managed by Sitanshu Kotak and other coaching staff members of the NCA.

Second season of Major League Cricket to get underway on July 4

The organisers of the USA's premier T20 competition have announced that the second season of the MLC will get underway on July 4 (2024).

India women announce second innings declaration in Mumbai Test

India have declared their second innings at 186/6 and England will need to chase down a mammoth total of 479.

Haryana to face Rajasthan in fight for domestic bragging rights

Haryana are set to lock horns with Rajasthan in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

South Africa women to square off against Bangladesh in ODI series opener

South Africa will be up against Bangladesh in the first of the three-match ODI series in East London on Saturday (December 16).

Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 to clinch their tenth win of the season. They are placed at the fifth spot on the standings with 33 points.

Puneri Paltan to battle with Bengal Warriors in PKL

Puneri Paltan will face a stern challenge when they take on table-toppers Bengal in match 25 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday.

Telugu Titans look to snap losing streak against Dabang Delhi

Titans will be eager to get a win under their belt when they take the mat against Delhi in match 26 of the PKL.

West Indies aim at series win against England in 3rd T20I

The Windies are slated to play England in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series in Grenada on Saturday. The hosts are leading the series 2-0.

