India TV Sports Wrap on December 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Australia have announced a 15-member squad for the U19 World Cup 2024 to be played in South Africa. The announcement a month prior to the marquee world event but the squad doesn't have a captain yet. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are slated to play their opening fixture against Sydney Sixers in Launceston. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Cricket Australia announces 15-member squad for U19 World Cup 2024

Australia have named a 15-player team for the marquee tournament in South Africa but are yet to name their captain.

Pakistan recall senior off-break bowler to replace injured Abrar Ahmed for Perth Test against Australia

Senior off-break bowler Sajid Khan has been added to Pakistan's Test squad as Abrar's replacement for the Perth Test starting December 14.

Hobart Hurricanes to face Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League

Hobart Hurricanes are all set to host Sixers in their campaign opener in Launceston.

Bengal face Haryana in 1st Quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bengal are playing against Haryana in the first quarterfinal of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Rajasthan look to battle past Kerala for a semifinal spot in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rajasthan are currently playing Kerala at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot in the second quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vidarbha aim for semifinal berth at Sanosara Cricket Ground A

Vidarbha are playing against Karnataka at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A for a semifinal spot up for grabs.

Mumbai lock horns with Tamil Nadu in fourth quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai are playing against Tamil Nadu at the Sanosara Cricket Ground B to book a place in the semis.

Atletico Madrid clinch 17th consecutive La Liga win at home

Atletico Madrid beat last-placed Almeria 2-1 to climb to the third spot in the ongoing LA Liga.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to square off against Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi League

Unbeaten Jaipur Pink Panthers look to continue their winning momentum against table-toppers Gujarat Giants in match number 18.

Bengaluru Bulls look to snap losing streak against UP Yoddhas

Bulls have already lost four games on the bounce and are desperate for a win against UP.

