Friday, July 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India TV Poll Results: Will Virat Kohli score century in his 500th international match? Know what people said

India TV Poll Results: Will Virat Kohli score century in his 500th international match? Know what people said

Virat Kohli resumed his innings from 87* and registered his 76th international hundred to give India a positive start on Day 2.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2023 21:37 IST
Virat Kohli celebrates his Test hundred at Port of Spain
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli celebrates his Test hundred at Port of Spain

Virat Kohli silenced his critics as he recorded his 29th Test hundred during India's ongoing match against West Indies at Port of Spain on Friday, July 21. The star Indian cricketer is playing in his 500th international match and he turned this special moment into a celebration for himself and cricket fans all around the globe.

The 34-year-old Indian batter also scored 76 runs in the first Test against West Indies. Fans were hoping century from their favorite cricketer but had to wait only a week to witness the historic moment. However, fans went through a sleepless night wondering whether Kohli will reach the 100-run mark on Day 2 or not.

So, India TV conducted a poll online to know what people think after the end of Day 1's play, and the result is out now. India TV tried to take fans' opinions on Kohli's potential hundred through its Hindi and English websites and also its official Twitter page and 2902 people shared their thoughts.

As expected, almost 73% of participating fans predicted a century for the former Indian captain. Kohli has already recorded 75 international hundreds, including 46 in ODIs and one in the shortest format of the game so it was a no-brainer to press the yes button. But 17% of people believed that the player will not reach the 100-run mark on Day 2, probably thinking nervous 90 situations. The remaining 10% of people said can't say as they were not able to decide whether Kohli will add 13 more runs on Day 2 or not. 

India Tv - Poll on Virat Kohli's hundred

Image Source : INDIATVPoll on Virat Kohli's hundred
Related Stories
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour reaches Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour reaches Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli smashes his 29th Test hundred as India start strong on Day 2

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli smashes his 29th Test hundred as India start strong on Day 2

India A snatch victory from jaws of defeat, set finale clash against Pakistan A

India A snatch victory from jaws of defeat, set finale clash against Pakistan A

Meanwhile, Kohli reached his 76th international hundred in style by smashing a mouth-watering cover drive for four off Shannon Gabriel in the 99th over. Ravindra Jadeja also completed his fifty after Kohli's hundred as the duo added 159 runs for the fifth wicket to put India in a comfortable position for a healthy total in their first innings. 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News