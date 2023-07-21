India TV Poll Results: Will Virat Kohli score century in his 500th international match? Know what people said

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli celebrates his Test hundred at Port of Spain

Virat Kohli silenced his critics as he recorded his 29th Test hundred during India's ongoing match against West Indies at Port of Spain on Friday, July 21. The star Indian cricketer is playing in his 500th international match and he turned this special moment into a celebration for himself and cricket fans all around the globe.

The 34-year-old Indian batter also scored 76 runs in the first Test against West Indies. Fans were hoping century from their favorite cricketer but had to wait only a week to witness the historic moment. However, fans went through a sleepless night wondering whether Kohli will reach the 100-run mark on Day 2 or not.

So, India TV conducted a poll online to know what people think after the end of Day 1's play, and the result is out now. India TV tried to take fans' opinions on Kohli's potential hundred through its Hindi and English websites and also its official Twitter page and 2902 people shared their thoughts.

As expected, almost 73% of participating fans predicted a century for the former Indian captain. Kohli has already recorded 75 international hundreds, including 46 in ODIs and one in the shortest format of the game so it was a no-brainer to press the yes button. But 17% of people believed that the player will not reach the 100-run mark on Day 2, probably thinking nervous 90 situations. The remaining 10% of people said can't say as they were not able to decide whether Kohli will add 13 more runs on Day 2 or not.

Image Source : INDIATVPoll on Virat Kohli's hundred

Meanwhile, Kohli reached his 76th international hundred in style by smashing a mouth-watering cover drive for four off Shannon Gabriel in the 99th over. Ravindra Jadeja also completed his fifty after Kohli's hundred as the duo added 159 runs for the fifth wicket to put India in a comfortable position for a healthy total in their first innings.

