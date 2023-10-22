Sunday, October 22, 2023
     
  5. India TV Poll Results: Will Hardik Pandya's absence affect India's performance against New Zealand?

India TV Poll Results: Will Hardik Pandya's absence affect India's performance against New Zealand?

India registered their fourth consecutive victory with a win over Bangladesh in World Cup 2023 earlier this week. But during the match, their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured and didn't play further part in the game. He has been ruled out of New Zealand clash but is expected to play vs ENG

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2023 13:08 IST
IND vs NZ
Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya got injured during Bangladesh clash in Pune

Team India is performing extremely well in the ongoing World Cup. They have so far beaten Australia, Afghnistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh rather comfortably and are sitting at the second position in the points table with the net run-rate of 1.659. They are set to face New Zealand on Sunday (October 22) but will be without their ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

He twisted his ankle while fielding of his own bowling against Bangladesh in the 9th over and walked off the field in pain. He didn't come back to bowl and wasn't required to bat either in the match. The all-rounder was also taken for scans and later BCCI confirmed that he has been ruled out of the New Zealand clash. 

Hardik has also not travelled with the team to Dharamsala and will be joining the team directly in Lucknow where they will play England on October 29. Meanwhile, Hardik's absence will certainly affect the team's balance. Moreover, to replace him, India might make a couple of changes to their playing XI as well. They are likely to include Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in the XI with Shardul Thakur going out to compensate Hardik's absence in the bowling attack.

This proves Hardik Pandya's importance in the line-up as India will have to risk playing with exact five bowlers in this fixture. For the same reason, we asked our readers' opinion on if Hardik's absence will affect the performance of the men in blue. Around 7500 people voted for this poll and the fans came up with mixed views.

Around 51% percent fans reckon that India are looking confident and despite Hardik not playing, their performance won't be affected. However, 44% of the voters felt that the Baroda all-rounder not featuring in the clash against the Kiwis will affect team India a lot.

World Cup 2023 scenario: How can defending champions England still qualify for semifinals?

Rahul Dravid slams ICC's average rating to Ahmedabad, Chennai pitches

IND vs NZ Live score: India aim to break World Cup jinx against New Zealand

India Tv - IND vs NZ

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV poll result

