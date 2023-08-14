India TV Poll Results: Who should open in ODI World Cup 2023 along with Rohit Sharma?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan

India TV Poll Results: The ODI World Cup 2023 is one and a half months away from being kicked off in October 2023. The biggest cricket spectacle will take place in India with ten teams having a crack at each other in a period of 46 days. However, ahead of the tournament, Team India is having some key questions to be answered. One among them is the opening slot.

While Shubman Gill might have possibly sealed the place along with captain Rohit Sharma, his recent dip in form in West Indies might concern the selectors a bit. Gill got only two fifty-plus scores in the entire West Indies tour, where he played in 11 innings. Ishan Kishan is looked at as a reserve opener and is likely to be in the squad for the World Cup. A left-field option could be experimenting with Yashasvi Jaiswal with Rohit Sharma for the tournament. However, Jaiswal has played only three T20Is and two Tests and has not played any ODI for India.

The Rajasthan Royals batter made a record-breaking century in the first Test against West Indies and a fifty in the second. He also made an unbeaten 84* in the team's winning cause in the fourth T20I. On the other hand, Kishan had four back-to-back fifties in the final Test and three ODIs.

India TV conducted a poll result on the heated topic, seeking responses directly from cricket fans. On our question "Who should open the batting in the ODI World Cup 2023 along with Rohit Sharma?" approximately 4500 fans responded with differing viewpoints. Surprisingly, 42% believed Yashasvi Jaiswal should be the second opener for India in the World Cup. 40% of votes went to the leading candidate Shubman Gill, while 12% think Ishan Kishan should be the opener with Sharma. Notably, 6% believe that someone else should be tried for the opening slot.

Who should open the batting in the ODI World Cup 2023 along with Rohit Sharma?

A) Shubman Gill 40%

B) Yashasvi Jaiswal 42%

C) Ishan Kishan 12%

D) Someone else 6%

