India TV Poll Results: Is India's bowling attack superior compared to other teams in World Cup 2023?

The Indian bowling attack comprising Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj is doing wonders in the ongoing World Cup 2023. The Indian attack has asked tough questions to the opposition batters thus far and has looked a class apart.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul Published on: October 31, 2023 16:21 IST
Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Mohammed Shami (right).

India's bowling attack has been breathing fire in the ongoing World Cup 2023 and has put the opposition batters under a tremendous amount of pressure. From the leader of the pace attack, Jasprit Bumrah to the spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav, India's bowling has looked a cut above the rest in the marquee tournament.

Bumrah, in particular, has been phenomenal. He has already bagged 14 wickets in six games at an astounding average of 15.07. It's not only his wicket-taking ability that has worked in the Indian team's favour, he has been miserly economical with the ball and conceded runs at an economy rate of just 3.91 per over. Among the top ten bowlers who have snared the most scalps in the ongoing edition, Bumrah's economy rate is the best.

His pace bowling partner, Mohammed Shami has also displayed some serious bowling form. Shami has just played two games in this edition but has already bagged nine wickets at a jaw-dropping average of 8.44. His economy rate of 4.47 has also been impressive. Shami has a wonderful World Cup record and it seems to keep getting better. He has 40 wickets in the tournament and is just four behind equalling Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan, who have claimed the most poles (44) for the Men in Blue in ODI World Cup history.

Coming to Kuldeep, the 28-year-old has been skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler in the ongoing spectacle. The left-arm wrist spinner has been a force to be reckoned with and provided breakthroughs at regular intervals in the middle overs. He has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 26.10 and bowled with a lot of control across venues.

Such an overwhelming performance from the Indian bowlers thus far triggers the question of whether India's bowling attack is superior compared to other teams in the World Cup 2023. We asked the same to our viewers and most of the responders believe that there is a clear daylight between India's attack and the rest competing in the tournament.

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Poll Graphic

Yes - 90%

No - 7.6%

Can't say - 2.4%

 

