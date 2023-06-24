Cheteshwar Pujara posts video after being dropped from India's Test squad | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cheteshwar Pujara

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday shared a video on social media after being dropped from India's Test squad for the West Indies series. Pujara has faced the brunt of India's loss in the World Test Championship final with his place being axed from India's team along with another experienced hand Umesh Yadav. There have been numerous reactions from many people and cricket experts. Now ahead of the Duleep Trophy, the veteran batter has also given a reaction by posting a video.

After being excluded from the Test squad, Pujara has shared a video of him doing batting practice on ground. He used emojis to caption the video. The 35-year-old used a bat and a heart emoji to caption the nine-second video.

Watch the Video Here:

'Pujara working hard since being axed'

Meanwhile, Pujara's father and coach Arvind has stated that Pujara is working hard even on the day of the Test squad announcement. "He is mentally very strong. I can't comment on the selection. But from what I have seen, he is batting at his best. In fact, he was working hard in the nets the same day post the WI team announcement," he said.

"He has started preparing for the Duleep trophy and will continue playing on the county circuit. As a father and coach, there is no reason for me to believe why he can't come back," he added.

Meanwhile, Pujara will now be seen in the Duleep Trophy where he will play for West Zone. The tournament is set to begin from June 28 onwards.

West Zone squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

