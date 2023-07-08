India tour of West Indies 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan fail to impress in warm-up match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid

Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan failed to impress the management in the warm-up match ahead of India's first Test match against West Indies. The Indian team was involved in a two-day warm-up game at Barbados' Kensington Oval to prepare for the two-match Test series starting on July 12.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are included in the Test team for the first time while Ishan Kishan waits for his debut. The trio had an opportunity to impress management to earn a spot in the playing XI but only Yashasvi left a big mark in the warm-up match.

Yashasvi scored a quick fifty while opening an innings for Rohit Sharma XI in the first innings on July 7 as they declared innings on 191/3 in 64 overs. In a reply, Ravichandran Ashwin XI scored 239/6 in 55 overs before calling the game off on Friday.

Barbados batter Zachary McCaskie and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened an innings but the Indian batter managed to score just 14 off 9. Gaikwad smashed two fours but lost his wicket on Navdeep Saini's delivery with wicketkeeper KS Bharat taking an easy catch behind the stumps. Zachary scored 46 and Rashawn Worrel top-scored with 52 off 69 for Ravichandran Ashwin XI.

Experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed 38 off 36 while batting in no.4 but Ishan Kishan failed to score big despite a good start. Ishan scored 26 off 50 with the help of three fours before getting dismissed by Mukesh Kumar. Shardul Thakur and Ashwin scored quick runs before the Tea break to get some match fitness.

For Rohit Sharma XI, uncapped pacer Mukesh Kumar and spinner Axar Patel took two wickets each while Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini struggled for wickets. Mukesh is likely to make his debut and partner Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur in a pace attack for the first Test. In batting, Yashasvi is tipped to play in the no.3 position left vacant by Cheteshwar Pujara.

India Probable XI for 1st Test against West Indies: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

