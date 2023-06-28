India tour of Ireland: Schedule released for three-match T20I series in August

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
     
India will travel to Ireland for the three-match T20I series after a multi-format tour to the West Indies and the United States of America in July-August.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2023 10:38 IST
Team India during their last ODI series against Australia
Team India during their last ODI series against Australia

Cricket Ireland released the schedule for the three-match T20I series against India in August on Wednesday, June 28. The series will kick off after the conclusion of India's multi-format tour to West Indies which is scheduled from July 12 to August 13.

Ireland were recently knocked out of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe and now will turn their attention to T20Is. Dublin's Malahide will host all three matches starting on August 18. Ireland are hosting India for the second time in 12 months and Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland Warren Deutrom revealed that it will be a memorable experience for the fans.

“We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom said in a statement. “We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.

Earlier reports suggested that India will skip this series due to a busy schedule and to manage players' workload ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Deutrom thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for including the Ireland series in their schedule and promised them a fan-friendly experience.

“Our sincere thanks to the BCCI, first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule as possible – having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise the availability of fans.”

Ireland v India T20I Series Fixtures

18 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 1st T20I (Malahide; start time 3 pm local, 7:30 pm IST)

20 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 2nd T20I (Malahide; start time 3 pm local, 7:30 pm IST)

23 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 3rd T20I (Malahide; start time 3 pm local, 7:30 pm IST)

