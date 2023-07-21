India to get new captain in T20Is? Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill likely to miss Ireland series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket Team

The Indian Cricket Team is set to get as busy as anything after a month-long break following the World Test Championship final. India are currently playing a multi-format series against West Indies, where they play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in the Caribbean. While Rohit Sharma continues to lead India in Tests and ODIs, Hardik Pandya has been handed the T20I reigns since the 20-over World Cup in 2022. But there might be a new captain in the format as Pandya seems unlikely for the Ireland series.

According to a report in PTI, Pandya and Shubman Gill are likely to miss out on the Ireland T20I series. The reason behind this is workload management as the team will be playing too much cricket in the coming months. However, things are yet to finalise. "Nothing is finalised yet and it will also depend on how Hardik is feeling after the one-dayers and T20s in the West Indies. There is travelling involved and only a short turnaround of three days before one flies from Florida to Dublin," a BCCI source said as quoted by PTI.

Pandya has also been handed the ODI vice-captaincy after KL Rahul's struggle in recent times. He was named Rohit Sharma's deputy in the format since the Sri Lanka series in early 2023. The 29-year-old is set to remain in the position for the World Cup, the source confirmed. "With World Cup being of primary importance, one has to factor in his workload. Let's not forget he will be Rohit's deputy in the World Cup," the source added.

India's busy schedule

After a month-long break following India's defeat in WTC final in June, the Indian team is back to business and in a big way. They will be playing loads of games in the coming four months. The Men in Blue are playing a multi-format series against West Indies. The two Tests will complete by July 24, which will then follow a three-match ODI series from July 27. The two sides will also play five T20Is in the Caribbean and USA from August 3 to August 13.

The Men in Blue will travel to Ireland for a three-match T20I series from August 18 to August 23 and the Asia Cup will kick off from August 30. To keep Pandya fresh, it shall not be a surprise to rest him for the Irish series.

Will India get a new captain?

It can also mean that the Indian team could be getting a new captain for the Irish series. In case Pandya does not play, it could open the doors for someone else to lead the team. However, KL Rahul is reportedly having no chance of playing in the Ireland series and the Asia Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah's place is also not guaranteed and India might not want to expose Rohit Sharma for the series ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

