ECB announces venues for India's tour of England; Lord's, Oval among others confirmed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India Cricket Team

India tour of England: The England Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the venues for India's tour of England in 2025. India's efforts to capture England will have another shot when the Men in Blue will travel to the UK in 2025 for a five-match test series against the three lions. India have last won a Test series at England's home way back in 2007 and will look to end the jinx. Meanwhile, the England Cricket Board has announced its venues for seven years from 2025- 2031.

As per the announcement made by England and Wales Cricket Board, iconic venues like Lord's, The Oval (both in London), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Headingley (Leeds), and Old Trafford (Manchester) will host India's Test series in the UK in 2025.

The Board also announced the venues for the 2029 series against India. In the 2029 series, Southampton replaces Headingley as a venue, while the other four remain the same.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News