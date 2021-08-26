India tour of England: Dinesh Karthik to leave commentary panel after 3rd Test, join KKR for IPL 2021

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DINESH KARTHIK Dinesh Karthik

Former India wicketkeeper and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star player Dinesh Karthik will leave commentary stint in England after the ongoing third Test and join his franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that resumes on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

"The IPL starts in two weeks' time. I may prepare and do as well as I can," said Karthik while confirming that he will leave the commentary panel after the third Test.

"I won't be here for the remaining two Tests. You guys have been good to me," he added further.

The 36-year-old Karthik has aggregated 123 runs in seven matches in the first leg of the tournament.

His franchise KKR have also brought in New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee to replace Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins, who will not be taking part in the second leg.