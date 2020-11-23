India tour of Australia: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are like chalk and cheese, says David Warner

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

Australia will be facing two different captains during their upcoming Test series against India at home and they may change their approach with respect to engaging with their opponents accordingly, according batsman David Warner.

With regular skipper Virat Kohli opting to play just the first Test of the four matches so as to return to India for the birth of his child, Ajinkya Rahane is most likely to lead the side in the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Obviously with Virat missing, and well done to him to go home and be by his partner's side for the birth of his first child. He's a great guy, Jinks (Rahane). He's calm and very measured in his approach. He's got a very good cricket brain," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo on Monday.

The left-handed batsman indicated that Australia may change their strategy with respect to engaging with the Indian players on the field depending upon who is leading them.

"When you take Virat out of there, I don't want to say this the wrong way, but he's obviously passionate, aggressive, he plays with that fight when you're out there. Jinks is calm, collected, measured. It's like chalk and cheese with two of them two and as a player to try and engage him on the field, as we're talking about engaging, and getting into that contest as players, we obviously got to think about how to do that especially with Ajinkya as captain," said the 34-year-old.

"The great thing from India's perspective is that you've got three if not four very good players who could captain the team at any time. With him, he'll bring a calm and measured approach with his nature," he added.

Before the Test series, Australia and India will compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is beginning this Friday.