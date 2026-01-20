India to visit South Africa in another preparatory series ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Indian women have another T20I series lined up before the T20 World Cup 2026 in June. The women in Blue will be travelling to South Africa for a five-match T20I series in April.

New Delhi:

India women's team will be visiting South Africa for another preparatory series before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026 in June, as they will be visiting South Africa for a five-match T20I series in April.

The Indian women's team will be travelling to Durban for the first two matches on April 17 and 19 before playing the next two matches at Johannesburg for the next two games on April 22 and 25. The last match will be played in Benoni on April 27.

Speaking on the series, CSA director Enoch Nkwe said, "Facing a team of India's quality so close to a World Cup is exactly what the Proteas Women need at this stage of the preparation."

"It gives them an opportunity to test themselves against a top-level opponent, fine-tune their combinations and ensure they are executing their plans under pressure. This series will play a key role in sharpening the team's readiness ahead of the T20 World Cup," she added.

India to tour Australia next month

The Women in Blue will be travelling to Australia for a multi-format series in February-March. They will be playing in three T20Is from February 15 to 21, before the ODIs kick in from February 24 to March 1. This will be followed by the South Africa series.

India will play their final series against England in May, with the three T20Is taking place on May 28, May 30 and June 2.

T20 World Cup to kick off on June 12

The T20 World Cup will be played in England, with the tournament kicking off on June 12. India are placed in Group A along with Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifiers.