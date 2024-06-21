India to tour South Africa for four-match T20I series in November, confirm BCCI and Cricket South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram.

Cricket South Africa has announced that Team India will tour South Africa for a four-match T20I series in November. Both teams will take on each other in the curtain raiser at the Kingsmead in Durban and will then travel to St. George's Park in Gqeberha for the second game.

The third match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and the fourth T20I will be contested at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

India's tour of South Africa schedule

Match Venue Date 1st T20I Kingsmead, Durban Friday, November 8 2nd T20I St. George's Park, Gqeberha Sunday, November 10 3rd T20I SuperSport Park, Centurion Wednesday, November 13 4th T20I The Wanderers, Johannesburg Friday, November 15

Lawson Naidoo, the Chairperson of Cricket South Africa thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its "continued support" and expressed delight on the announcement of the marquee bilateral series.

"I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams," said Naidoo in a press release issued by CSA.

The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah mentioned that both India and South Africa share a "deep and strong bond" and the forthcoming series will once again turn out to be a mouth-watering spectacle.

"India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side. I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests," said Shah.