India to tour England for five-Test series in August-September 2021

Team India will tour England for a five-match Test series in 2021 in August-September.

Team India will tour England for a five-match Test series in August-September 2021, a press release from the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday.

The Test series between India and England will conclude the latter's international summer in 2021.

Here's the full schedule for the Test series:

4-8 August, 1st Test Match, Trent Bridge

12-16 August, 2nd Test Match, Lord’s

25-29 August, 3rd Test Match, Emerald Headingley

2-6 Sept, 4th Test Match, Kia Oval

10-14 Sept, 5th Test Match, Emirates Old Trafford

England will also be making their first visit to Pakistan in 16 years, prior to the home series against India. They will play two T20Is in Karachi on October 14 and 15 next year. England will arrive in Karachi on October 12, and both the sides will depart for India on October 16 for the T20 World Cup at the end of the series.

India last toured England in 2018 in August-September, when the side faced a 4-1 defeat in the five-Test series.